Lakefest named Top 20 event by Southeast Tourism Society

Southeast Tourism Society has named Virginia Lake festival one of the STS Top 20 Events in the Southeast for July 2021.
This year’s Virginia Lake Festival is tentatively July 15-16. The STS Top 20 Festival and Event Awards have highlighted programs around the Southeast since 1985.
Travel industry experts select 20 events per month, and STS publicizes them throughout the United States. The complete list is published on two websites: Southeast Tourism Society and Travel Media Press Room.
For over 42 years, all the activities provided during this event have been free and open to the public. We are very committed to continuing this tradition, although our expenses continue to increase. Our entire community (population 1,400) becomes involved with one aspect or another of this three-day event. Our civic groups are instrumental in lending a hand, as well as our rescue, fire, and police departments to ensure that all of those attending have a wonderful and safe time. This year we are continuing to plan for the 44th annual event with hopes that we will be able to resume to 100% capacity in July as we wait to see the lifting of COVID19 restrictions that are still in place and which we had to cancel the event last year. There may be some changes but our hopes are to continue to enhance the elements of Lakefest, festival-goers enjoy so much! More vendor choices, Great music, and sculpture, fun entertainment for the children, a great show of Hot air balloons, & the biggest Fireworks show to date!
For 36 years, STS has been spotlighting the best festivals and events in the Southeast with our Top 20 Festival and Events program. Our goal is to highlight the efforts of devoted event organizers and provide additional media exposure and accolades for their events,” said Monica Smith, president, and CEO of the Southeast Tourism Society. “The Southeast offers so many unique, year-round, opportunities for tourists and festival-goers to create memories and support the tourism industry-–a vital economic generator for communities.”
Events considered for the STS Top 20 recognition must be at least three years old and have an attendance of at least 1,000. The online nomination link and submission deadlines are available at SoutheastTourism.org or by calling 770-355-4002.
STS, founded in 1983 and headquartered in Roswell, Ga., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within 14 states – Alabama, Arkansas, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
For over 43 years, all the activities provided during this event have been free and open to the public. We are very committed to continuing this tradition, although our expenses continue to increase. Our entire community (population 1,400) becomes involved with one aspect or another of this three-day event. Our civic groups are instrumental in lending a hand, as well as our rescue, fire, and police departments to ensure that all of those attending have a wonderful and safe time. This year we are continuing to plan for the 44th annual event with hopes that we will be able to resume to 100% capacity in July as we wait to see the lifting of COVID19 restrictions that are still in place and which we had to cancel the event last year. There may be some changes but our hopes are to continue to enhance the elements of Lakefest, festival-goers enjoy so much! More vendor choices, Great music, sand sculpture, fun entertainment for the children, a great show of Hot air balloons, & the biggest Fireworks show to date!