Books-N-Me Puts the Fun Back into Reading

Fun, wow!, exciting - are just a few words that describe the Books-N-Me reading program that offers children 5-10 years old opportunities to enhance their reading skills, promote critical thinking, and build social interactions.
Everyone knows that reading is fundamental to the growth and development of our children. And we also know that children learn in different ways. Educational games might be a motivating factor for some. Music might be another. Arts and crafts may also spark reading interest. Bottom line-- we want to inspire children to read. The goal of Books-N-Me is to do just that—inspire children to read and ultimately to increase their literacy. Games, music, art: each of these elements is built into the Books-N-Me program.
The Books-N-Me team- Veronica Hardy-Everette’, Trudy Spruill, Jennifer Garrett, and Michelle Peters- are planning to offer several unforgettable events in 2023 to the 1,800 plus children 5-10 years old in Mecklenburg County*.
Just imagine your child enjoying Storytime sessions or themed events, such *Let’s Be Wacky*, and *The Magic Wand* and more. Each event is designed for the children to be entertained, explore reading in different ways, learn important social skills and grow their vocabulary. They will leave each event with a free new book and other educational materials. To give as many children as possible a chance to participate, Books-N-Me sponsored events will take place in Clarksville, Chase City, and South Hill townships.
Additionally, Books-N-Me will also have Pop Up Book Fairs as part of several community sponsored events where children can select a free new book of their choice.
Books-N-Me, a 501c3 nonprofit, is reaching out to the community to make this happen. Although fundraising efforts will continue throughout the year, to enable Books-N-Me to provide several events in early 2023, the organization is launching an initial fundraising campaign which will begin *February 1st and end February 28th.*
Your donation will have a tremendous impact on our children’s educational growth and development. Checks should be made out to Books-N-Me and mailed to Books-N-Me at P.O. Box 595, Clarksville, VA 23927.
Want more information or have questions, please call (434)362-0181. Books-N-Me: offering fun experiences that will inspire and motivate children to read and increase their literacy. Thank you for your support.