Chase City Christmas Home Decoration Contest 2020

The Town of Chase City will be hosting a Home Decoration Contest to be judged on December 16 beginning at 6:00p.m. Ribbons will be awarded Thursday, December 17. The contest will apply to homes within the town limits only.
There are four categories being judged:
- Doorway
- Overall
- Novelty
- Religious
A 1st place blue ribbon, 2nd place red ribbon, and a 3rd place yellow ribbon will be awarded for each category. One tri-color ribbon will also be given to the most outstanding blue ribbon winner!
Judges will consider beauty, neatness, originality, and arrangement of the theme. For example, a manger scene and a Santa at the same residence will not be eligible.