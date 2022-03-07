Spring Gardening Program Coming to Museum March 10

The VCE Southside Master Gardener Association will offer a spring gardening program on Unwelcome Guests in the Garden on March 10th at the South Boston Halifax County Museum from 11 am to 1 pm. This program is free and open to the public.
Jessica Driver, Agricultural Specialist with the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, will be presenting Unwelcome Guests in the Garden. Jessica says that every year there are new insect species hitching rides into the United States and some of them overstay their welcome and become a problem. But what turns a one time visitor into an unwelcome guest? Learn about four insect pests we are watching for: spotted lanternfly, red imported fire ants, Asian longhorned beetle, and the Asian giant hornet. Jessica will discuss what you can do in general to help spot these insects and stop the spread.
The program will be held at the South Boston Halifax County Museum at 1540 Wilborn Avenue, South Boston on March 10th from 11 am to 1 pm. The program is open to the public and there is no charge however, reservations are requested. To make a reservation email to wmccaleb@vt.edu or call the Halifax Extension Master Gardener Help Desk at (434) 830-3383. Be sure to give us your first and last name, telephone number and the nature of the call. Come out and learn about these fascinating but destructive critters.
