The Fortnightly Club of Chase City donated $700 each to the Chase City Food Pantry and the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association on Tuesday, January 26. These organizations help people in the community all of the time, and help is especially needed now. Even though they can’t meet in person due to COVID, the Fortnightly Club felt it was important to continue their yearly tradition of gifts to the community.
Most Popular
Articles
- PATHS Provides COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics for Patients
- NRA Sues Fairfax County for Unconstitutional Ban on Firearms in Parks
- Mecklenburg County Deeds for December 2020
- Highlighting Mecklenburg’s Black Schools: East End High School
- Opportunity Lives Here 820 Bruce Street South Boston, VA 24592Board of Supervisors Chairman, Mecklenburg Electric CEO Appointed to SVHEC Board of Trustees
- Mecklenburg celebrates hardworking teachers
- Great news for trying times…MEC electric bills drop!
- Grand Jury indicts 21 in January
- Don’t be a Crape Murderer
- CVS to begin administering vaccines February 11
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.