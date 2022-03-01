NEW YORK, NY – Erik Grendahl, a 28-year-old baritone and Boydton, VA, native, has won a 2022 George London Award, which brings with it a prize of $10,000. Grendahl is one of five winners of the 50th George London Foundation Competition for young American and Canadian opera singers that were announced at the conclusion of the competition’s final round this evening, which took place at Gilder Lehrman Hall at The Morgan Library & Museum in New York City. Susanna Phillips, international opera star and 2005 George London Award winner, was the livestream host.
The event is now available to watch on demand on the George London Foundation’s YouTube channel. Erik Grendahl’s performance begins at 34:15 in the video.
A total of $64,000 was given in awards. Of the singers heard over three days of semi-final rounds, 12 were selected as finalists to perform at the Morgan. Of these, five were selected as winners of George London Awards of $10,000 each. The remaining seven singers were awarded George London Encouragement Awards of $2,000 each.
Erik Grendahl, praised by Opera News for his “smooth, copper-hued baritone,” is a second year Master of Music student at the Juilliard School. He is a New York District Winner in the 2021 Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition and is also a winner of the 2022 Juilliard Vocal Arts Honors Recital. Erik graduated from James Madison University with degrees in music and statistics. (See full biography below.)
The George London Foundation and George London Awards are named for the legendary Canadian- American bass-baritone (1920-1985), one of the great opera singers of 20th century, who devoted much of his time and energy in his later years to the support and nurturing of young singers.
The competition judges were soprano Harolyn Blackwell, mezzo-soprano Susan Quittmeyer, bass James Morris, and George London Foundation Executive Director John Hauser. Michael Fennelly was the competition’s pianist.
GEORGE LONDON AWARDS ($10,000 each):
Blake Denson, baritone (25, Paducah, KY), who sang “Carlos, écoute” from Verdi’s Don Carlos – George London Award in honor of Nora London, sponsored by Ene Riisna
Eric Ferring, tenor (29, Dubuque, IA), who sang “Una furtiva lagrima” from Donizetti’s L’elisir d’amore – George London Award in memory of Leonie Rysanek, sponsored by Thurmond Smithgall
Erik Grendahl, baritone (28, Boydton, VA), who sang “Pierrot’s Tanzlied” from Korngold’s Die tote Stadt – George London Award in memory of Mary Palumbo, sponsored by Donald Palumbo
Megan Moore, mezzo-soprano (31, Cincinnati, OH), who sang “Air des lettres” from Massenet’s Werther – George London Award in memory of Lloyd E. Rigler and Lawrence E. Deutsch, sponsored by The Lloyd E. Rigler and Lawrence E. Deutsch Foundation, James D. Rigler, President
Timothy Murray, baritone (29, Whitefish Bay, WI), who sang “Vi mnye pisali ... Kogda bi zhizn” from Tchaikovsky’s Eugene Onegin – George London Award in memory of Kirsten Flagstad, sponsored by the New York Community Trust.
Since 1971, the annual competition of The George London Foundation for Singers has given more than 300 awards, and a total of more than $2 million, to an outstanding roster of young American and Canadian opera singers who have gone on to international stardom – the list of past winners includes Christine Brewer, Joyce DiDonato, Renée Fleming, Christine Goerke, Catherine Malfitano, James Morris, Matthew Polenzani, Sondra Radvanovsky, Neil Shicoff, and Dawn Upshaw. As The New York Times recently noted, “this prestigious competition ... can rightfully claim to act as a springboard for major careers in opera.”
In the production of Terence Blanchard’s opera Fire Shut Up in My Bones that opened the Metropolitan Opera’s 2021-22 season, six George London Award winners were featured in the cast: Will Liverman, Latonia Moore, Ryan Speedo Green, Norman Garrett, Donovan Singletary, and Errin Duane Brooks.
One of the oldest vocal competitions in the United States and Canada, the George London Foundation Competition offers among the most substantial awards. As is seldom the case in musical competitions, no fee is charged to the applicants or competitors, a pianist is provided for the competition rounds, and prizes are awarded immediately.
“I have known for three generations how difficult the career of an opera singer remains,” said George London Foundation President Nora London at the announcement of the 2020 George London Awards. “This all started because George wanted to help – and now we have been giving these awards for almost 50 years.”
See the full list of George London Award winners at www.georgelondon.org/competition.
Erik Grendahl, baritone (28, Boydton, VA) Praised by Opera News for his “smooth, copper-hued baritone,” Erik Grendahl is a second year Master of Music student at the Juilliard School, where he studies with Darrell Babidge. He recently appeared as Endimione/Caronte and Torquato Tasso in the Juilliard Opera productions of Rossi’s L’Orfeo and Flowers and Tears. Erik’s other roles include Escamillo in IN Series Opera’s adaptation of Carmen, the Count in Bel Cantanti Opera’s production of Le nozze di Figaro and Joseph De Rocher in James Madison University (JMU) Opera’s production of Dead Man Walking. Later this season, Erik will join the Santa Fe Opera Apprentice program singing Steuermann in Tristan und Isolde and covering René Gallimard in the world premiere of M. Butterfly. He is a New York District Winner in the 2021 Metropolitan Opera Laffont Competition and is also a winner of the 2022 Juilliard Vocal Arts Honors Recital where he will perform his program at Alice Tully Hall Erik graduated from James Madison University with degrees in music and statistics. www.erikgrendahl.com.