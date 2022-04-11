Impact Mission Camp seeking volunteers and donations

For the first time, 150 students, ages 12-18, will be gathering at Park View High School in South Hill, Virginia for the one week this summer from June 26- July 2, 2022, as they serve the Brunswick and Mecklenburg Counties during Impact Mission Camp Mecklenburg.
They will be at various houses working on construction projects ranging from painting to roof work. Each day, after working on the homes, the students and leaders will come back to the high school for worship, fellowship, dinner, and rest.
There is still a need for more involvement. If there is an organization or church that wants to form a group of students to be a part of Impact, go to https://impactmissioncamps.org/register/. There is also still time for local churches, organizations, or businesses to get involved by providing donations or feeding a crew for the week. Several churches and organizations have already signed on and will be providing lunch to an adopted work crew. Several local businesses are partnering with the committee by donating funds and supplies but more participation is encouraged..
How can you help? Join our Disaster Response Team, make lunch for the crews, worship with us at Park View Middle School, bring a group of students to help and pray for out mission.
Impact Mission Camps are a ministry of the Baptist General Association of Virginia. Impact is a youth-oriented construction-based mission camp primarily for students who have finished grades 6-12.