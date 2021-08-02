Welcome back to the 50s & 60s revue

The Colonial Center’s first 2021 C.A.T.S. Community Theatre production, WELCOME BACK TO THE 50s & 60s opens Saturday, July 31. This production has been sponsored by Touchstone Bank and Stahl Accounting & Tax, Inc.
This incredibly entertaining musical revue features some amazing local talent and unforgettable songs that will have you singing along in the audience. The cast includes many of your friends and neighbors like Michael Carter, Jim Simpson, Patricia Mahaney, Tia Bedwell, Pepe Pacheco, Brandon Basile, Jim Chism, Maureen (Mo) Chism, Missy Turner, Rhonda Harris, Micah Christian, and Earl Horne.
With songs like, "Unforgettable," "My Way," "California Dreamin'," "I Left My Heart in San Francisco," "All the Way," "Chantilly Lace," "Harper Valley PTA," plus some energetic dancing, plenty of surprises, and lots of fun!
Performances are scheduled for July 31, August 6, and August 7 at 7:30 p.m. with matinee performances on August 1 and August 8 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each and are available online at www.colonialcenterva.org or by calling the Box Office at (434) 262-4170.
Tickets are $15 each with discounted rates available to groups of ten people or more. Call the Colonial Center’s Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill to purchase tickets. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.