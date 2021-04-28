Valor & Grace announces first annual Summer Series

Valor & Grace Literacy Cove has announced its first annual Summer Series for grades K-8. Valor & Grace will be hosting events to teach children logical thinking skills, new skills, and all sorts of fun activities! The kickoff event is slated for May 15 at Blue Creek Cove in Clarksville beginning at 2:00p.m. Virginia’s Teacher of the Year Anthony Swann will be their guest speaker and each child will receive a donut to decorate while attending the event.
The event, like all others, will be limited to 25 children in order to maintain social distancing. Masks must be worn except while eating and drinking. Registration is available now on Valor & Grace’s Facebook page, and the link can also be sent via email by contacting the.literacy.cove.clarksville@gmail.com.
The cost for each event is $15 per child, per event unless they are already under contract at the Cove.
Below is a list of the events in the Summer Series:
May 15: Kick off event with guest speaker Anthony Swann, Virginia’s Teacher of the Year, 2:00p.m. at Blue Creek Cove
May 18: Play in the Dirt Gardening Fun with Ashley Walker, Owner of Capital Gardens RVA, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
May 25th: Sports Conditioning Clinic & Book Signing with Nate Daniels, Author of “So You Want to Be a Pro”, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the YMCA Annex
June 1: Music Exploration with Carter Music & Art School, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
June 15: Jewelry Making with Amber Carwile, Owner of Sweet Violet, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
June 22: Kids Paint Night with Bridgett McCowan, Educator/Education Consultant, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at Valor & Grace Literacy Cove
June 29th: Finale & Celebration, Ice cream & Vision Boards in Partnership with the Clarksville YMCA, 4:30p.m. to 6:30p.m. at the YMCA Annex
Contact Aundrea Smiley with the Valor & Grace Literacy Cove for any questions!