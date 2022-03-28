Local libraries seeking children’s books

Gently-used children’s books are needed. Please contribute children’s used books for the book giveaway sponsored by the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Western Mecklenburg County. During the month of April, please take the books to the Clarksville, Boydton or Chase City Libraries during business hours and place in the designated bins. Books will be cleaned and given free of cost to children at the book giveaway on May 7 at the Clarksville Flea Market.
Please help us to encourage the children of our community to love reading.