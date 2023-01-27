“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, then you’re lucky enough.” You don’t have to have the luck of the Irish to bid and win on wonderful experiences and great items on Saturday, March 18 at the St. Patrick’s Day dinner and silent auction fundraiser, hosted by MacCallum More Museum and Gardens in Chase City.
Some exciting Silent Auction items are: a 1 week stay at a beautiful oceanfront 3 bedroom condo at Ocean Isle, NC.; a beginning adult painting class, all materials provided for 8 people, which includes 4 classes at the MMMG museum; an exclusive 9 hour self- defense training class for 2 people in the category of Combative Pistol; a thrilling 30-minute ride-along with Ken Morgan in his race car at Virginia International Raceway; a “family fishing day on the farm” with a cook-out, bonfire, and s’mores; massage sessions from a certified massage therapist, and many more to be advertised in future articles!
The event will be held at the Mecklenburg Country Club in Chase City at 6:30. The tickets are $50 per person which includes dinner, beer, wine and set-ups. All proceeds will benefit the MMMG. Tickets are available at the office of MMMG in Chase City, or with any board member.
Not aware of what MacCallum More Museum and Gardens is? Hidden away in what seems an ordinary neighborhood, you’ll see more than 200 botanical species as you stroll through 6 acres of sculptures and hand-laid stone paths. Discover worldly treasures from all over the world. MacCallum More is an excellent choice for a wedding or an event and is open for self-guided tours and group tours. Located at 603 Hudgins Street, Chase City, VA.
This auction is one of the major fundraisers for the Gardens. Joining us for this dinner and auction is one way to show your strong support for this beautiful and unique treasure in Mecklenburg County.