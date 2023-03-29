Nurse helps family through the grieving process

SOUTH HILL, Va. (March 28, 2023) – Going through the death of a loved one is one of the most difficult things we face. One nurse made the process a little easier for a patient and their family.
Lovellah Ballesteros, BSN-RN, of South Hill, was just recognized as the team member of the month by a fellow employee for her caring and compassionate nature. That same month, she was nominated for the DAISY Award by the patient’s family for the same reason.
Nancy Jacobs, of South Hill, came with her mother to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital through the emergency room and her mother was admitted to the intensive care unit where Ballesteros was her nurse.
“Lovellah went above and beyond her line of duty, in my opinion, to make sure my entire family was comfortable and aware of what was going on,” Jacobs said in her nomination form. “She made sure my mother was comfortable and that we were comfortable with her care. Once the decision was made to transfer my mother to comfort care, Lovellah went with her down to the next floor and worked her shift with my mother and explained to the next shift exactly what was going on. She also was able to make sure Mom was able to keep her ICU bed as she was in excruciating pain, and it kept her more comfortable.”
Ballesteros spent her personal time caring for the family and even cooked a meal for them.
“Lovellah checked with me every day, even if not working,” Jacobs said. “Lovellah even made pancit, a Filipino noodle dish, for me one day when not working knowing how much I loved it. She was truly excellent during my time of grief and went beyond her normal duties.”
While Ballesteros was the one being nominated, other departments shined as well.
“I can honestly say my time at CMH, including the emergency department, was a great experience when my mom was there,” Jacobs said. “Dr. Wentzel, the emergency department medical director, checked on me several times to make sure I was ok.”
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), an auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
"When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do,” said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, Doctor of Humane Letters (h.c) and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. “The kind of work the nurses at CMH are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”