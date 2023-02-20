MCCA gears up for Shaggin’ For A Cause event in March

The Mecklenburg County Cancer Association (MCCA) is a local organization aimed at providing financial assistance to residents of Mecklenburg County who are currently battling cancer.
They recognize those undergoing treatment for cancer that have suffered a loss of wages from missed work or not being able to work at all, as well as helping with insurance co-pays, out of pocket expenses, medications, travel to and from appointments, etc.
Wendell Watterson founded the organization after several battles with different types of cancer. During his many hospital visits he spoke with people in the waiting area about their financial hardships. In researching, not for himself, but for others, he found there was little assistance available.
Watterson realized that most of the money being raised at different types of fundraising events was going towards “research” and “administrative costs”, instead of directly to those in need. He contacted many family members and friends asking for help with establishing an organization that would help local citizens with direct payments to applicants who were “experiencing the financial hardship of fighting the disease”. Today, the group is made up of four volunteer officers and 11 volunteer board members with 100% of all profits going directly to Mecklenburg County residents in need.
On March 25, the MCCA will host the annual Shaggin’ For A Cause event at the Exchange Warehouse on Danville Street in South Hill. The well-known event was formed when Flip Flop Live, Lake Life Live, and South Hill’s Concerts in the Park came together in hopes of providing financial assistance to residents in need. In it’s first year, Shaggin For A Cause earned a Carolina Beach Music Award nomination for Event of the Year and has since become one of the more popular beach music events on the central east coast.
This year’s attendee’s will hear music from The Connection Band, JB & the Get Down Brown’s, and the Castaways along with plenty of food and drink options. For more information about this year’s Shaggin For A Cause, call Floyd Edmonds at 434-955-1911.
Those in need of assistance can download an application from the MCCA website at mecklenburgcancer.org and mail it to MCCA P.O. Box 311, Chase City VA 23924. They also have a great relationship with VCU CMH Hendrick Cancer Center, and they will provide newly diagnosed patients residing in Mecklenburg County with an application along with assisting to complete it.
The IRS accepts all donations made to this organization as Tax Deductible and expenses are limited to mandatory fees and expenses for fundraising that cannot be obtained through donations.
There is a set amount determined that will be distributed to applicants and all applicants receive the same amount of assistance. The only requirements are a completed application (signed by their doctor), actively receiving treatment for cancer, and proof of residency for Mecklenburg County. If you meet those criteria, you’ll receive the assistance.
If you are interested in volunteering for an upcoming event contact the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association through their Facebook page or contact Board Member Tonya Kim at 434-917-5200. Supporting local events and fundraisers is important to the success of the organization and every little bit helps. For more information or to view upcoming events visit www.mecklenburgcancer.org.
“We simply ask for local residents and business owners to help us help others within the area, by either a monetary contribution or volunteering your time with fundraising. Help us make our mission possible.”