Calling all Quilters! Quilts wanted

Lake Country Quilters will host their Sixth Quilt Show on April 9, 2022 from 10-4 pm at the Clarksville Presbyterian Church at 502 Virginia Ave. Clarksville, VA. We invite all quilters to enter a quilt or two. Deadline for entries is fast approaching, March 25. Viewers choice ribbons for the top three will be awarded. All quilts and wall-hangings must be pre-registered and delivered to the church on April 8, the day before the show.
To request a registration form, send an email to the following address: lakecountryquilters@gmail.com. A Registration Form and Guidelines will be provided to you. Tickets for the raffle quilt, “A Gathering of Rainbows”, size: 83 x 97 are $2 each or 3 for $5 and available at the show. The drawing will be at 3:30 and you need not be present. The raffle quilt was pieced by LCQ Members and quilted by Cindy Meyer. Cindy teaches quilting, is a long arm quilter and also makes quilts on request.
Email information: keepsakekwilting@msn.com
Net proceeds from the raffle quilt will be donated to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. More information can be found at www.imaginationlibrary.com. The Raffle quilt is on display at the Burnett Library and Learning Center, Clarksville, VA.
The Guild meets every month on the 3rd Thursday, September until June at the Burnett Library and Learning Center, 914 Virginia Ave, Clarksville VA. Newcomers are always welcome. Come share our love of quilting.