The Mecklenburg County Training School was the first public high school for black children in the county, opening with 200 students in attendance. The school was built on a two-acre lot on the east end of Virginia Street in South Hill. The school was first accredited in 1930 by the State the Virginia in 1930. There is a highway marker on Virginia Street east of South Mecklenburg Avenue near Meadow Street.
