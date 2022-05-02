SOUTH HILL–The Colonial Center will hold open auditions for the C.A.T.S. Community Theatre Production of STEEL MAGNOLIAS on Sunday, May 1, at 2:00 p.m. and on Monday, May 2, at 6:00 p.m. This production has been sponsored by Touchstone Bank and will be directed by Debra Wright. Performances of STEEL MAGNOLIAS will take place on July 23, 29 & 30 at 7:30 p.m. with Sunday matinees on July 24 & 31 at 2:30 p.m.
The Colonial Center is located at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill, VA. Please enter the theatre via the Actors Entrance for auditions. This entrance is located in the alley at the rear of the theatre (at the small wooden porch). Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script. There will be no rehearsals during the week of July 4. Regular rehearsals will take place on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings, and on Sunday afternoons. Rehearsals are mandatory during the final two weeks prior to opening. Please check your availability for all performances and required rehearsals prior to auditioning. Contact the Colonial Center at (434) 262-4170 with questions about auditions, rehearsals, casting, etc.
Casting for 6 females, ages 18+. The character ages listed below may be adjusted and are not absolute.
- Truvy Jones: Lead, Female, ages 35-55 – beauty shop owner; she is vivacious, witty, warm, and generous; she’s the family breadwinner and takes great pride in her business; dispenses advice with lots of hairspray; she is a gossiper and loves to be in everyone’s personal affairs.
- Annelle DuPuy DeSoto: Lead, Female, ages 18-30 – Truvy’s assistant; naïve, sweet, confused and strong enough to keep going no matter what life throws at her; Annelle moves from unsure to wild to wildly religious over the course of the play.
- Clairee Belcher: Lead, Female, ages 45-70 – widow of the former mayor; grand dame, elegant, sophisticated, self- assured, and a true beauty; she has a smart mouth and sweet tooth; wicked sense of humor. Ouiser’s best friend.
- Shelby Eatenton- Latcherie: Lead, Female, ages 18-25 – the prettiest girl in town, loves the color pink; strong-willed, passionate, and determined to grab hold of all of life’s experiences; she has a very youthful feel to her, almost described as child-like.
- M’Lynn Eatenton: Lead, Female, ages 45-60 – Shelby’s mother; always knows what’s best, stubborn, and loves fully and fiercely; her main priority would be her daughter, Shelby; on the surface, she is seen as strong and collective, but deep down she is fragile.
- Ouiser Boudreaux: Lead, Female, ages 55-75 – (pronounced “Weezer”) wealthy, curmudgeon, tough, and eccentric; she is seen as bitter and annoyed with everyone; she values her dog, Rhett, and her property over all else.