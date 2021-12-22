Seven fun gluten-free holiday recipes!

The holidays are just around the corner. The News-Progress would like to provide you with good-tasting, easy-to-make, great food options for you and any of your gluten-free family members.
Our staff writer has personally made and tried each of the following recipes, and guarantees that they will be a hit at your family get-togethers!
Anyone following a gluten-free diet knows that breakfast can be a bit of a struggle when you can’t rely on favorites such as pancakes and oats. However, this Easy Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffins will easily become staples in your kitchen!
A little tip: a rice-based flour makes for the best gluten-free substitute in most recipes!
Easy Apple Cinnamon Crumb Muffins
Ingredients
For Muffins:
- 1 1/2 cups unsweetened applesauce
- 1/3 butter, melted
- 2 large eggs, room temp
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups Gluten-Free flour with xanthan gum
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
For Crumb topping:
- 1/4 cup light brown sugar
- 2 tbsp granulated sugar
- 1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/3 cup Gluten-Free flour
- 2 tbsp butter, melted
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Prepare a twelve-cup muffin tin with baking cup liners or gluten-free nonstick cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, add applesauce, butter, & eggs and mix together until combined. Stir in granulated sugar, salt, & vanilla extract. Stir in flour, baking soda, baking powder, and cinnamon and mix until all ingredients are smooth and fully combined.
- Scoop batter into prepped muffin tin.
- To make the crumb topping, add brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, & flour to a small bowl and stir until fully combined. Pour in butter and stir until the topping looks thick and crumbly. Sprinkle 1 tbsp of crumb topping on top of each muffin.
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Place muffin tin on a cooling rack and cool for two minutes. Remove muffins from tin and place on rack to finish cooling. Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.
Normally, anyone on a gluten-free diet can’t go near casseroles during the holidays. However, this Gluten-Free Chicken & Dumplings Casserole is a delicious, filling, large casserole recipe that you will be able to enjoy for days. This is a perfect recipe for meal-preppers as well!
Gluten-Free Chicken & Dumplings Casserole
Ingredients
For Casserole:
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 4 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and shredded
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp dried sage
- 1/2 cup frozen peas
- 1/2 cup frozen corn
- 1/2 cup frozen carrots
- 2 cups milk
- 2 cups Bisquick Gluten-Free Pancake & Baking Mix (easily found in Food Lion)
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 3 tsp chicken-granules
- 1 1/2 cups gluten-free Cream of Chicken (recipe included below)
For Cream of Chicken:
- 2 tsp butter
- 1/2 tsp minced garlic
- 6 tbsp Gluten-Free flour with xanthan gum
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 1 tsp dried thyme
- 2 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1/8 tsp ground black pepper
- 2 cups chopped cooked chicken
- 1 cup milk
Instructions for Cream of Chicken
- Add butter and garlic to a large pot and sauté over medium-high heat for 30 seconds until garlic is tender.
- Sprinkle in flour, onion powder, and thyme. Stir in broth, salt, and pepper until flour dissolves. Bring to a boil and stir until thickened, about two minutes.
- Add chicken to soup and stir to combine. Reduce the heat to low to simmer and stir in milk. Simmer uncovered for about 10-15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Instructions for Chicken & Dumplings Casserole
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Spray a 9” x 13” baking dish with gluten-free cooking spray.
- Pour butter into bottom of baking dish. Spread chicken over butter. Sprinkle salt, pepper, and sage over chicken. Sprinkles peas, corn, and carrots over chicken. Do not stir.
- To make the second layer, mix milk and Bisquick in a small bowl. Pour the mix on top of the peas, corn, and carrots. Do not stir.
- To make the third layer, whisk together broth, chicken granules, and soup. Once blended, slowly pour over the Bisquick layer. Do not stir.
- Bake casserole for 45-60 minutes or until the top is golden brown.
Smothered Pork Chops, Savory Stuffing, and Southern-Style Sweet Potato Casserole all go together to create a delicious, filling, holiday meal! Here are the recipes:
Smothered Pork Chops
Ingredients
- 1 cup Gluten-Free flour with xanthan gum
- 2 tbsp garlic powder
- 2 tbsp onion poder
- 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1 tsp salt
- 1/2 tsp ground black pepper
- 4 (4-ounce) bone-in pork chops, 3/4” thick
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1/4 tsp white vinegar
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 cup chicken broth
Instructions
- Add flour, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a pie pan and whisk to combine. Pat pork chops dry with paper towels and then dredge them in seasoned flour, shaking off the excess.
- In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium heat. Place pork chops in the pan in a single layer and fry for 3 minutes on each side until golden brown. Remove pork chops from the skillet and add a teaspoon of the seasoned flour mixture to the skillet.
- To make buttermilk, add white vinegar to milk in a small bowl and let sit for 5 minutes in the refrigerator. Whisk flour into skillet grease and then pour in chicken broth. Cook for 5 minutes to reduce and thicken slightly. Stir in buttermilk and return pork chops to the skillet, covering them with sauce. Simmer for 5 minutes before serving.
Savory Stuffing
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 cup diced celery
- 1/2 tsp minced garlic
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp dried thyme
- 1 tbsp dried sage
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- 1 loaf Gluten-Free sandwich bread, cut into 1” cubes
- 2 large eggs, whisked
- 2 cups chicken broth
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F, and spray a 2 1/2-quart casserole dish with Gluten-Free cooking spray.
- Add olive oil, celery, and minced garlic to a small skillet and sauté over medium-high heat until soft, about 8-10 minutes.
- Add spices to a small bowl and stir to combine.
- Add bread pieces to a large bowl. Pour seasoning blend and whisked eggs over bread and stir. Add the celery mixture and stir. Add chicken broth and gently mix until bread is evenly moistened.
- Pour the stuffing mixture into prepared dish.
- Bake for 40-50 minutes until the top of the stuffing is golden brown and lightly crisp.
Southern-Style Sweet Potato Casserole
Ingredients
- 3 cups cooked sweet potatoes
- 1/3 cup butter, melted
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 1/8 tsp ground ginger
- 2 tsps ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp ground nutmeg
- 2 large eggs
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 cup milk
- 3 cups marshmallows
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350°F and spray a 2-quart casserole dish with Gluten-Free cooking spray.
- In a large bowl, beat mashed sweet potatoes, butter, sugar, ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, eggs, vanilla, and milk with an electric mixer until smooth. Pour the sweet potato mixture into prepared dish.
- Bake for 30 minutes. Remove from the over and top with marshmallows and bake for an additional 5-10 minutes. Watch the marshmallows carefully, because all ovens are different—be sure they don’t burn.
Be sure to finish your holiday meals up with an equally delicious—and gluten-free—dessert! If you have the time to make a pie crust from scratch, we’ve included the recipe. Here’s a full recipe for a Dutch Apple Pie to compliment your holiday meal and apple cider.
Dutch Apple Pie
Ingredients
For Filling:
- 6 cups thinly sliced apples
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2/3 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 Gluten-Free flour
- 1 tbsp ground cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1/8 tsp salt
For Pie Crust:
- 1/4 cup butter
- 1/4 shortening
- 3 tbsp ice-cold water
- 1 1/4 cups Gluten-Free flour with xanthan gum
- 2 tbsps granulated sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 large egg
- 1/4 tsp apple cider vinegar
For Topping:
- 1 cup Gluten-Free flour
- 1/2 cup light brown sugar, packed
- 1/2 cup butter
Instructions for Pie Crust
- Put butter, shortening, and water in separate small bowls. Put the bowls in the freezer for about 5 minutes.
- Add remaining ingredients in the bowl of a stand-up mixer and mix with the paddle attachment (or, cut butter into flour, sugar, & salt and then add the rest of the ingredients, mixing and forming into a ball)
- Shape dough into a ball, wrap in plastic wrap, and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
- Remove from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes. Spray a 9” pie pan with Gluten-Free cooking spray.
- Unwrap dough and place on lightly floured parchment paper. Sprinkle dough with Gluten-Free flour; top with plastic wrap or another sheet of parchment paper.
- Use a rolling pin to roll dough out into a circle. Peel the plastic wrap or parchment paper off the top of dough circle.
- Carefully place crust into prepared pie pan. Press dough into the bottom and sides (lift pie crust up and do not try to stretch it). Seal any cracks, if necessary. Fill and bake as directed in your pie recipe.
Instructions for Dutch Apple Pie
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Add apples to a large bowl and sprinkle with lemon juice and toss to coat apples.
- In a small bowl, stir together sugar, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, and salt. Sprinkle mixture over apples and toss until apple slices are evenly coated. Transfer apple mixture into pie crust.
- In a medium bowl, combine the topping ingredients with a fork or pastry blender until the mixture resembles small crumbs. Sprinkle apple mixture with topping.
- Place pie pan on a baking sheet. Cover the pie crust edge with a 3” aluminum foil strip, to prevent over browning. Bake on the middle rack for 40 minutes. Remove the foil from the crust and then cover the top of the pie loosely with aluminum foil and bake for an additional 10 minutes until pie crust and crumb topping are a deep golden brown and filling begins to bubble. Transfer to a cooling rack and allow pie to cool for 2-3 hours at room temperature before serving. Cover leftovers and keep at room temperature for 24 hours or refrigerated for up to 4 days.
If baking a pie from scratch is too hard—or you don’t have enough time for it—we’ve got another holiday desert recipe on hand for you. Here is the recipe for quick Pumpkin Bread Cookies.
Pumpkin Bread Cookies
Ingredients
For Cookies:
- 1 tsp baking soda
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 1 large egg, room temp
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 2 cups Gluten-Free flour with xanthan gum
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
For the Glaze:
- 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp pumpkin pie spice
- 4 tbsp maple syrup
- 1 tsp milk
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350°F and line two baking sheets with parchment paper.
- In a small bowl, stir together baking soda and canned pumpkin and set aside for 2 minutes.
- In a large bowl, beat buttery spread and sugar together on medium speed until smooth. Add egg and beat until the mixture is light and fluffy. Add the pumpkin mixture and vanilla extract into the butter mixture and mix until fully combined.
- In a medium bowl, stir together flour, salt, and spices. Pour the flour mixture into the pumpkin mixture and mix until fully combined. The cookie batter will be thick.
- Scoop batter with a greased 1 1/2 tbsps cookie scoop and place cookies 2” apart on prepped baking sheets.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes or until bottoms of cookies are lightly golden brown.
- Combine the glaze ingredients in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Drizzle over warm cookies. Store cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 3 days.