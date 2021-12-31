Knights of Columbus Donate Jackets

L to R:  Mary Person [Principal, Belfield Elementary], Bobby Berndt and Mark Fracassa [Knights of Columbus].

The Knights of Columbus, Council 9309 of St Peter's Catholic Church, Ebony VA, recently donated 84 brand new winter jackets to Belmont Elementary School, Roanoke Rapids, and Belfield Elementary School, Emporia VA during their 2021 “Coats For Kids” program.  This national Program distributes over 124,000 jackets across the country each year.  The Knights organization works tirelessly throughout the year on multiple local charitable programs and projects in support of the surrounding communities, and annually contributes more than $186,000,000 to charity nationwide.