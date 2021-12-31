The Knights of Columbus, Council 9309 of St Peter's Catholic Church, Ebony VA, recently donated 84 brand new winter jackets to Belmont Elementary School, Roanoke Rapids, and Belfield Elementary School, Emporia VA during their 2021 “Coats For Kids” program. This national Program distributes over 124,000 jackets across the country each year. The Knights organization works tirelessly throughout the year on multiple local charitable programs and projects in support of the surrounding communities, and annually contributes more than $186,000,000 to charity nationwide.
Most Popular
Articles
- Armed man dies in officer-involved shooting at Walmart
- Grand Jury indicts 11 in December
- Southside Health District Offers December COVID-19 Testing Events in Mecklenburg County
- Meet the new medical director of VCU Health CMH’s Emergency Department
- Southside Counties and EMPOWER Broadband Win Big in Broadband Awards
- Lester Insley Sutphin
- Knights of Columbus Donate Jackets
- When an emergency room is busy, a security guard steps in to help
- School Administrators recommend stricter dress code
- November 2021 Mecklenburg Deeds
Images
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.