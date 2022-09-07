The Clarksville Chamber hosted the second annual Catfish Art Crawl this year, with the penultimate event taking place September 3.
Children were able to join the sidewalk parade headed toward the town’s dock where Clark boarded the boat to net the raffle winning bobber. Liam Cooper, this year’s raffle winner, won 50% of the raffle proceeds!
The public was given a month to vote on their favorite of this year’s twenty-six art entries. The Catfish Art Crawl accepts art of all mediums as long as it is catfish-themed. This year’s winners were:
3rd place: Brenda Markley with “The Lake Cat”
2nd place: William Holloway with “Bronzer Cat”
& 1st place: Jade Eubank with “Gone Fishing”
Congrats to this years winners! The art contest winners received cash prizes .
New this year: local eateries were invited to participate in a Catfish Cook-Off where the three judges—Paul Nichols, Delegate Tommy Wright, and Phoenix Moore—determined the winning dishes. Only three restaurants entered this year, so all three were winners! Bridgewater Bar & Grill took home the gold thanks to their blackened Catfish which was made their special of the night, and Buggs Island Bites and the Pizza Pub tied for the silver.
The Catfish Art Crawl will return next year with an even bigger and better program!
Sheila Cuykendall posted the following thank you note, “We extend a heartfelt thank you to our Catfish Art contestants, our businesses that sponsored 25 artist and Karin Kuhn sponsor of artist winners! A huge thank you to Alyssa Rogers aka Clark! Caelen Winans our music for parade. Also like to thank all those who purchased bobbers to support our Chamber! Also thank Paul Jackson for the helicopter! Our first Catfish cook-off was so fun, thanks to our Judges, Paul Nichols, Delegate Tommy Wright & Phoenix Moore and we appreciate the three Restaurants who entered! Bridgewater Bar and Grill, Buggs Island Bites and the Pizza Pub!”