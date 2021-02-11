MCPS hosting Pre-K signups

Mecklenburg County Public Schools will be hosting a Pre-K, Head Start, and Kindergarten Registration event on Friday, March 5 from 9:00a.m. to 6:00p.m. Please wear a mask and follow COVID-19 guidelines and precautions. Register your child in their attendance zone and bring Proof of Residency as well as: an original birth certificate, immunization records, a driver’s license, and proof of income (for Pre-K and Head Start only). Proof of income includes a 2020 W-2, 1040 Tax form, 6 most recent pay stubs, current TANF or SSI statement, current SNAP benefits letter with monthly income.
Please come and register even if you do not currently have all of the above items. Proof of residency and income are required to determine eligibility. The immunization record is due by the time your child starts school in the fall.
If you are registering for PRE-K, the child must attend with you. A screening may be conducted during the registration, if time permits.
Pre-K students must be (4) years old “on or before” September 30, 2021. Kindergarten students must be five (5) “on or before” September 30, 2021.
Head Start students must be three (3) years old up to Kindergarten age. The program is free of charge to qualifying families.