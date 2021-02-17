Drop off snacks to thank first responders

Would you like to do something to show your gratitude to all the lineman and first responders that have been working around the clock to restore power and help keep our communities safe? Please drop off individual bottles of Gatorade and small bags of chips at Benchmark Community Bank in Chase City by tomorrow at 5:30 PM.
