PVHS’s “50+2 Year Reunion” coming April 1

The last chance to visit Park View High and visit with each other before schools are consolidated in Mecklenburg County is coming up.
Park View High School’s class of 1970—PVHS’s first integrated class—will be hosting the “50+2 Year Reunion” with invitations to the classes of 1969, 1971, 1972 and 1973 on Friday, April 1 at 3p.m. Meet at Park View High School for a guided tour of school and for a class picture which is expected to be published in Park View’s last yearbook representing the first integrated classes and paired with the last graduating classes!
On Saturday, April 2 from 7p.m. to 11p.m. a short program and social will be held at Dogwood Event Center with heavy hors d’oevres, a DJ, and a cash bar.
Registration fee will be $30 per person.
For more information, go to https://www.parkviewsr70.com/ , email or call Annette Tucker at amayotucker@gmail.com or (540) 220-4560.
Donations will also be made to the R. T. Arnold Library in South Hill as well as a local cancer organization.