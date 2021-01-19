Help put our Best Attributes on the map in Central Virginia! I know it's a popularity contest but with your help in voting between now and January 31st you can help bring awareness to some of our wonderful businesses in Mecklenburg County. The same businesses that are operated by our friends and possibly family members. The following are already on the list for their category; Pizza Pub, The Cottage Barn, Castle's Butcher Shop, Bugg's Island Brewing Company, Bondurant Brother's Distillery, Rosemont of Virginia, Cindy Hite Memorial Gold Tournament, Lakefest Arts & Craft Festival, The Colonial Center for Performing Arts, Lovework Sign in Chase City, Cooper's Landing Inn & Traveler's Tavern, & Wootton Brother's Greenhouse. There are other categories that we have great candidates, all you have to do is type them in, such as Museum - Mac Callum More Museum and Garden, Hiking Trail - Occoneechee State Park, Hospital - VCU CMH Health Care, Physical Therapy Practice - EzePhysical, just to name a few. We are up against the more populated areas of Richmond, Charlottesville, and Lynchburg.
Vote for Mecklenburg attractions in Virginia Living's "Best of Virginia" contest
- A release from the Chase City Chamber of Commerce
