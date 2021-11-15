Man who fed struggling families during pandemic injured; Ministry asking for community help

Ralph Rhyne whose God’s Final Call and Warning Ministry (GFCW) fed thousands of struggling families in the Danville, Clarksville and South Boston areas of Virginia has been seriously injured. Rhyne fell and broke his pelvic bone while unloading food from a tractor trailer. Because of seriousness of fall, he had to be transferred to Carilion Hospital in Roanoke. Because of this accident, he will be unable to manage the critical loading and unloading of food and other operations. This will necessitate that he hire a full time manager.
The ministry is already struggling because of the impact of COVID-19 that has resulted in a decrease of donations from the community. Rhyne trusts in God who he says called him into this rewarding work years ago.
Rhyne is earnestly requesting that families who have received benefits from GFCW; Danville Chamber of Commerce members; wealthy entrepreneurs in Virginia; Governor elect Glenn Youngkin and other concerned citizens to sacrifice some of their Holiday fun and donate to save this ministry that continues to impact the lives of so many Virginians during these hard pandemic times.
Even though disabled at this time, Ralph as well as his wife Dolores want to be sure that the less fortunate in the area have Happy Holidays.
Show your love for Ralph and go to www.godsfinalcallandwarning.com to make a donation to save GFCW.
Pray for his speedy recovery so he can continue to feed the masses in Virginia.