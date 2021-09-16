The Arrowhead Gun Club of Chase City will celebrate its 4th Annual Youth Field Day Saturday, September 25 to introduce the youth to the art of shooting with a strong emphasis on gun safety practices. The event will last from 9a.m. to 12 noon.
There will be stations open for all ages and ability levels. The following stations will be offered: Skeet $2 for 5 shots
- Trap $2 for 5 shots
- Archery $2 for 10 shots
- .22 LR Rifle $2 for 10 shots
- Blackpowder $2 for 10 shots
Equipment and ammunition will be provided by the AH Gun Club, however you must bring your own eye and ear protection. Additionally, all youths must be accompanied by an adult.
Experts will be on hand to instruct, guide and assist all shooters at all ability levels. Lunch will be available for purchase.
Door prizes will also be available, and every family will be automatically entered into a drawing for a year-long membership to the AH Gun club.
Look for the Arrowhead Sign on HWY 49 to direct you.
For more information, call Randy at (434) 955-1054 or send him an email at randybaisey@vaumc.org, or ahgunclub@gmail.com.