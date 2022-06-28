Six Mecklenburg residents make Spring 2022 JMU Dean's List

HARRISONBURG—James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.

  • Joshua Lipscomb of South Hill, whose major is finance.
  • Hallie Vaughan of Buffalo Junction, whose major is health services administration.
  • Gabrielle Boswell of Buffalo Junction, whose major is history.
  • Kaitlin Barretta of Clarksville, whose major is kinesiology.
  • Mohamed Ghanem of Chase City, whose major is marketing.
  • Ella Patton of South Hill, whose major is secondary education.

Founded in 1908, James Madison University is a public university located in Virginia's Shenandoah Valley.

JMU is one of the nation's leading lights in higher education, where students enjoy engaging relationships with world-class faculty who drive education innovation and support advanced research.

With state-of-the art amenities and facilities, students have access to NCAA Division 1 athletics.

JMU also has the highest post-graduation job levels of all Virginia colleges.