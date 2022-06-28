Six Mecklenburg residents make Spring 2022 JMU Dean's List

HARRISONBURG—James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester.
- Joshua Lipscomb of South Hill, whose major is finance.
- Hallie Vaughan of Buffalo Junction, whose major is health services administration.
- Gabrielle Boswell of Buffalo Junction, whose major is history.
- Kaitlin Barretta of Clarksville, whose major is kinesiology.
- Mohamed Ghanem of Chase City, whose major is marketing.
- Ella Patton of South Hill, whose major is secondary education.
