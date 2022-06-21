VCU Health CMH team member wins award for reliability

Erin Davis of Henrico, North Carolina, won the VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital May Team Member of the Month award for her STAR (Safety, Teamwork, Accountability and Relationships) service.
A patient in her care was in the hospital for about five or six weeks. A single family member at the bedside expressed feeling overwhelmed trying to provide updates to other family members, some of whom lived out of town. Each morning Davis would prepare a daily update from the care team and collaborate with the family for a video call.
“Erin didn’t miss a day of updates, including weekends when she usually isn’t in the facility,” explained Joanne Bedford, hospital chaplain, in her nomination. “Through all the obstacles, Erin was pleasant, compassionate and committed to meeting the needs of the patient and family throughout their length of stay.”
“It’s such a shock to be recognized for just doing my job,” Davis said. “I am honored.”
Davis has worked at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital for seven years. She started the palliative care program and serves as a nurse navigator, coordinating multiple points of care and presenting them as one to the family.
She wants the community to know that all nurses deserve recognition.
“There’s not a nurse I work with that hasn’t gone above and beyond,” she said. “I couldn’t do this alone.”
Davis has four kids and enjoys boating and fishing on Lake Gaston.
Davis received the STAR service award, STAR pin, a parking tag that allows her to park wherever she wants for the month of June and a $40 gift card.
Other employees nominated in May were Christopher Ackerman, M.D., Kim Keck with the hospitalists group, Morgan Martin in the intensive care unit and Stacy Preddy in the pharmacy.