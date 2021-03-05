Crowder honored as High Orbits “Stellar Student Ambassador”

Sophie Crowder of South Hill was awarded the “Stellar Student Ambassador” award from Higher Orbits for her accomplishments and her work in inspiring the next generation of future STEMists, leaders, and space explorers.
In January of 2019, Sophie participated in the Higher Orbits Go For Launch Full Steam Ahead project. A video from Higher Orbits said, “It was clear that Sophie had quite the passion for STEM and space.”
Sophie, along with her team, won the overall event and had their experiment scheduled to launch into space in 2019. That has not happened just yet but Higher Orbits is working to get the experiment into space in the future.
“Sophie is a truly stellar ambassador for Higher Orbits. She’s seen on her Instagram frequently wearing her Higher Orbits attire and talking about her galacticly great experiences that she has had with our programs.”
Former NASA Astronaut Mike Foreman said, “Hey Sophie. Congratulations! You are a Stellar Ambassador for Higher Orbits.”
Sophie’s mother Wella Crowder posted a video of Sophie’s acceptance speech on her personal Facebook page. “Thank you so much Higher Orbits for this award. You have no idea how much this means to me. Of course I have to say thank you to my space mom, my mentor extraordinaire, the person who got it all started for me; thank you so much Mrs. Michelle for all that you do everyday for me and all of your space kids.”
“Thank you to my parents, my family, my friends, and my community. Shout out to South Hill, Virginia for always just being there and being so supportive of my journey and everything that I have done so far. Thank you for the opportunity to be a part of something that’s bigger than myself.”