ON THE BORDER- The Ultimate Eagles Tribute - at The Colonial Center for Performing Arts in South Hill

On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute played to a sold-out crowd at the Colonial Center back in 2015, and they will return to Colonial’s stage on Saturday, August 21, at 7:30 p.m. This performance has been sponsored by First Citizens Bank.
On the Border beautifully re-creates the unmistakable sound of The Eagles, and they have been rightfully dubbed “The Greatest Eagles Tribute in the World”. Since 2010, they have built a reputation as the 'go to' choice for authenticity. On the Border provides an all ages, family-friendly show guaranteed to leave audience members blown away!
Their passion, showmanship, and precise attention to replicating the details of The Eagles’ music has earned them critical acclaim, name recognition, and a very loyal following. They are comprised of a multitude of musical talent and a knack for emulating the true recordings of The Eagles themselves. Every show features all of the hits you love from 40+ years of music.
Tickets are $25 each with discounted rates available to groups of ten people or more. Call the Colonial Center’s Box Office at (434) 262-4170, visit www.colonialcenterva.org, or stop by the Box Office at 220 S. Mecklenburg Ave. in South Hill to purchase tickets. The Box Office is open from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets are selling fast so get yours before it’s too late!
Please note: all audience members are asked to please wear an appropriate face mask which covers their nose and mouth while attending events at the Colonial Center. Masks are highly recommended for all, regardless of vaccination status. Single-use masks will be available for free in the lobby prior to the start of On the Border’s August 21 performance.