CHASE CITY, VA—The Chase City Chamber in conjunction with the Town and Hospice of Virginia held a ribbon cutting for Chase City’s newest long-term care facility. The Restoration Home held an open house the same day to show off all the work owner Paulette Ward has put in the last two years to restore the home.
While small, the new facility has the capability of housing three residents as well as providing any and all amenities and an overnight bedroom for staff members. All three residents will have their own private rooms. The home is capable of hosting residents that are totally dependent as well as those that require minimal assistance.
Ward’s goal is to provide 24/7 care for all three residents, as well as offering a homey atmosphere and loving care to “restore the peace of mind back to families.”
Ward states, “It’s nothing wrong with long-term care facilities…but taking three patients, I can provide that care and that one-on-one that other facilities can’t do. And everyone doesn’t want to place their loved one in a long-term facility.”
Paulette has had 19 years worth of experience working in a long-term care facility. She states that she’s worked every job at the facility from receptionist & hiring manager to on-the-floor LPN & Supervising Manager. Ward is a currently registered nurse, and has 13 years experience as an LPN, 5 years as RN, and experience with both dialysis and hospice.
When Ward and her husband originally bought the property, she didn’t expect to turn it into her own residential home. In fact, the goal was to turn the house into a rental property. Ward states that she saw a need in the Chase City community for another long-term care facility which provides one-on-one care, and decided to pursue it using her own experience.
The Restoration Home, LLC’s main goal is to provide the best possible long-term care experience to its residents. Ward wants residents to feel like the home is a family, and has even set up a “Family Tree” on the second-floor. The tree sports birds which will be labeled with residents’ names—each time a resident leaves the home a new bird, flower, or leaf will take their place and the old one will be added to the surrounding frame.
Ward has plans to continue upgrading the home to make it even more inviting. One of the things she’s looking forward to is procuring a larger table so that families can come in and celebrate their loved ones birthdays and holidays while gathering together.
The following amenities are being offered at The Restoration Home:
- Private rooms.
- Three well-balanced nutritional meals per day as well as A.M. and P.M. snacks.
- Physician and/or Physician assistant provided as needed.
- A licensed beautician will be providing grooming and styling needs.
- Transportation for shopping, activities, and community services are provided.
- Registered Nurse, Personal Care Aide, and Therapist are provided as needed.
- Medication management developed with physicians, residents, and residents’ families.
- The Restoration Home provides 24 hour resident care.
There will be one affordable monthly fee based on residents’ needs to cover all of the amenities provided. Exclusions include medications, nutritional supplements such as Boost & Ensure, tube feeding, physician visits, therapy visits, and hospitalizations.
The Restoration Home, LLC is located at 5568 Highway Forty-Seven in Chase City, right by the elementary school. Those interested or with questions can contact Paulette by cell, (434) 209-3850; home, (434) 533-3929; or by email at restorationadult@yahoo.com. All of these contact options are available on the website therestorationhome.godaddysites.com.
“Our goal is to provide an atmosphere in which residents have the ability to enjoy their golden years while maintaining their dignity in a peaceful setting. The Restoration Home, LLC is excited to welcome you to your new home. We will provide you with the care, compassion, and safety that you deserve.”