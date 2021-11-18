The Christmas Spirit here has started and many of our shops will be opening this Sunday so that you get a great jumpstart to your Christmas list. Come wander & shop the one-of-a-kind stores at our Annual Holiday Open House; hosting an afternoon filled with specials, sales, music & a whole lot of Christmas spirit from 1pm -5 pm. Free Carriage rides provided by B & W Carriages.
Stop in to see Santa Claus. He will be in Santa Land at the Virginia Avenue Mall. Shop while listening to the sounds of Christmas music. Helping us to bring you a cheerful start to your Christmas shopping experience is Gene Richardson of Sound Express. Have a holly, jolly Christmas, it’s the best time of the year right HERE in Clarksville!!
- Buggs Island Baby- 20% off select fall outfits and accessories! Anyone who makes a purchase will automatically be registered to win a $25 gift card! Light refreshments while they last!
- Clarksville Furniture- 10% off ES of furniture and accessories!
- DoodleBug’s- 30-60% off select shoes and boots, up to 70% off select clothing. Bundle and Save Deals. Aryeh 40% off!
- Galleria on the Lake- Shop our large selection of Virginia wines, handmade yummy chocolate truffles, Birdie’s Pimento Cheeses, original Artworks, and much more!
- Hite’s Clothing- Come check out our MANY specials in Men’s, Ladies’, and Kid’s items!
- Lakeside Vapes- Stop and shop lake décor, candles and more.
- Virginia Ave Mall- Come in and check out all the savings! Get your coupons!
- A Cross The Nations- Come early from 12-2pm for our Early Bird Special of 20% off your entire order! Every customer who makes a purchase will be entered into our raffle for a chance to win a Basket of Goodies! We will have light refreshments and hors d’oeuvres.
- Sugar It Up- We will have cakes, breads, cake pops, and other sorts of treats for sale! There will be a sweet sale on hot cocoa bombs 6 for $25 (regularly $5 each). 617 Virginia Avenue.
- Sweet Violet-Check out all the sweet deals and items in our store.
- The Market- Stop in and see our variety of vendors!
- TLC Finds-come in and see we have a little bit of everything in our store. Great prices and selection.
Restaurants serving up specials during the event will be:
- Bridgewater Bar and Grill- Open 11am-8pm. We will have a 12oz Prime Rib Special that comes with 1 side and your choice of salad for $24.99. Don’t miss out!
- Buggs Island Brewery-Stop by and see us! We will be offering a Holiday Cookie and Beer Flight Pairing. It will include 5oz tasters of 5 of our beers paired up with holiday cookies to compliment the beer style!
- Cooper’s Landing-New Holiday brunch menu with delicious treats and free desserts to diners who have a receipt of purchase from any downtown merchant!
- Blue Creek Cove- Come in and check out our Christmas drinks! Peppermint Mocha, Gingerbread, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, and Eggnog!
- The Pizza Pub-We will open at 11 am with Brunch til 2 and we are having pot roast and chicken pot pie for our lunch specials that day
- McDonalds-
- Drink/Dessert Specials:
- Limited Time Only: Peppermint Mocha
- $2 Small McCafe beverages
- Limited Time Only: Chips Ahoy McFlurry, Breakfast Specials:
- $2 SEC McGriddle
- 2 for $2 Sausage Biscuit
- Lunch/Dinner Specials:
- Final chances to grab your McRib for the year (Supplies depleting starting on the 21st)
- BOGO for $1: McChicken, McDouble, 6pc McNuggets, and Small Fries
- $3 Hamburger Happy Meal
The savings aren’t just found downtown! There are stores just outside of downtown Clarksville that invite you to come see all that they have on special!
- Arrington’s- We will be open 1-3pm. Any purchase of a Living Room Sofa or Love Seat comes with a free throw! We will have specials all day long!
- Clarksville Ace Hardware- Come check out our Wrap It In Red sale for all our Holiday Deals!
- Morningstar’s Bed, Bath & Curtain Outlet- Plush & Sherpa Blankets-Reg. $29. Holiday Special $19.88! All Christmas Décor- Now 20% off! Bath Towel Sets- Buy One Get One Free!
Shop & enjoy what Clarksville has to offer Sunday November 21st and visit clarksvilleva.com for all of the upcoming holiday events in Clarksville. Wander to Clarksville…You won’t want to miss it!
Christmas is right around we have great items galore in this year’s fundraising raffle….for Three lucky winners….will have a chance to win a variety of gifts & gift cards to either gift to themselves or share it with their loved ones. This raffle celebrates three seasons of gifts! Donations are still coming in so prizes may be added! Total value is over $1500
“Dive into Winter, Spring & Summer Raffle” with three chances to win…. Drawing will be held on the 9th of December, so will your good luck get you one of these fabulous season prizes?
Dive into winter with all the warm & cozy gifts in this prize package-Tabletop fireplace, flannel sheets & Blanket, hot coco bombs, books, candles, Clarksville Sweatshirt, decorative sled & more. Valued over $600.
Spring into Shopping with some gift cards to our local Chamber stores and Chamber cash valued over $250.
Jump into summer with a new 10ft kayak & paddle, Lake Life polar camel drinkware, Lake Life Coffee & wine glass rack, Lake house coffee, children’s books, fish trivet and Woodbine Vineyards & Bobcat’s gift card. Valued over $600.
Want a chance to win & support future local event? Stop by the Chamber office at 105 2nd Street or find a Chamber Board member to purchase your ticket! Tickets are $5 for one ticket, three for $12 or buy six for $20. The Chamber will be selling tickets for this “Christmas Traditions fundraising Raffle” the day of the Holiday Open House, November 21st from 1-3, in near the Virginia Avenue Mall. Drawing will be held on December 9th. Need not be present to win.
Thank you to the following businesses for their donations:
- Clarksville Ace Hardware
- Cooper’s Landing Inn
- Woodbine Vineyards
- A Cross the Nations
- Karin Kuhn Realtor
- Morningstar’s Bed, Bath & Curtain Outlet
- Buggs Island Baby
- YakTrackers