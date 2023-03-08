Wine Festival tickets on sale!

Look what we have here!! Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce host of the annual Wine Festival is happy to announce that Wine Festival tickets have arrived! We will have them available at the Chamber office, The Corner at Two One Six, Virginia Avenue Mall and Coopers Landing and are available at Springfield Distillery in Halifax. Taster tickets are $30, DD tickets are $15 and new Beer only tickets now available for $25. You can also purchase tickets online clarksvilleva.com. We eleven wineries, buggs Island Brewing Co & two Distilleries this year, Springfield & Hill Top, along with live music from the Tobacco Road band & Acoustics from Joshua Ray. Plenty of great local food over 20 artisan vendors. Some will be located just outside the gate so anyone can stop and shop. Inside the gate is for 21 and older only.