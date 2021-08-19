MacCallum More Museum and Gardens is happy to report that progress is being made in restoring the portraits of George and Narcissa Abigail Endly. They have been cleaned and lined and have been re-tensioned on their stretchers. The next step is to varnish them, then fill in the losses, and inpaint. When done correctly, and these are being done correctly, it is a very time-consuming process. The conservators at Richmond Conservation Studio, who are conserving and restoring the portraits, sent pictures of the partially cleaned portraits to show the difference between the portraits in the state they received them and how they look now. You can see from the attached pictures the progress that has been made on restoring the
portraits. You can also see, especially on the portrait of Mr. Endly, some of the paint losses that need to be filled.
Through the generosity of donors, MacCallum More has the money to pay to restore the portraits. They are still, however, raising money to pay to restore the frames. They are fine examples of American made frames and, most importantly, are original to the portraits. Both portraits and frames are over 150 years old. Unfortunately, the years were not kind to the frames; they need extensive work and MacCallum More still needs $4,300 to restore them. The frames are in the hands of Russell Bernabo, who is an expert in this kind of frame restoration. Diana Thorpe, volunteer Museum Director said that, “Since we are conserving the portraits and frames, not just for the present, but for the future we found the best people we could to do the work. These fine portraits were painted by a talented artist, and the frames were chosen to complement the portraits: a robust frame for
Mr. Endly’s portrait and a more delicate frame for Mrs. Endly.” If you wish to contribute to the frame restoration, you may send a check to MacCallum More Museum and Gardens, 603 Hudgins Street, Chase City, Virginia 23924. Please note on the check that it is for the Endly frames. You may also drop a donation by the office on Hudgins Street. MacCallum More greatly appreciates any amount of donation. Donors' names will be displayed with the portraits.
The portraits should be back in Chase City and installed in the MacCallum More Museum by December, 2021. At that time the MacCallum More Museum & Gardens is planning a retrospective of Chase City in the MacCallum More Museum to run from December, 2021 through February, 2022 called *Chase City: The First 100 Years. *The portraits will be the centerpiece of the exhibit. The exhibit will showcase Chase City’s first hundred years in photos and stories. We are asking people if they have items that help tell the story of Chase City from 1873-1973 and are willing to loan them for the retrospective to please contact the MacCallum More office at 434-372-0502. Someone will get back with you right away to discuss your potential loan and whether the items would work in the exhibit. Thorpe said, “We are especially interested in photographs that have not been published before, and the stories behind those photographs.”