CLARKSVILLE—Designs by LaDonna has come to Mecklenburg for the purpose of empowering other female entrepreneurs so they can achieve their dreams.
LaDonna Bacon lost her job in 2018 and took the time to invest in her spirituality. She participated in and completed a fast, and afterwards received a detailed blueprint from God for her future storefront.
However, she stated that she, “never desired to be in the forefront because [online] business had been wonderful.” But, she then realized that she could use all the equipment previously bought for her full-time job to pursue the idea.
LaDonna credits her husband—Darrell Bacon, who grew up in Chase City—for the idea to move their business to Mecklenburg County. “My husband’s desire has always been to take something back to his home…This is a partnership between me and my husband even though I’m the creator. It’s a partnership between us and it originally came from his vision to bring something back home”
She also shared that approximately 60% of her orders come from Charlotte County—her hometown—and Mecklenburg County.
Designs by LaDonna offers a variety of tee shirts, tumblers, personalized gifts, planners, journals, and homemade crafts from other local female entrepreneurs in store. LaDonna said that around 80% of the slogans that her products feature are faith-based, and the other 20% comes from trendy things.
All of the designs she creates incorporate the different facets of her personality including her devotion to her faith coupled by her more wild side. She hopes to inspire others to embrace all the aspects of their own personalities through her work.
The business also offers custom designed tee shirts to customers. Custom shirts begin at $25, but add-ons such as a third color choice, a picture, or words on the sleeves or back each cost an additional $5. The sizing for LaDonna’s original design shirts runs from S to 3X, however customs offer a larger size range from XS to 6X.
Customers are not required to bring their own shirts for customization, however they can if they would like. LaDonna has access to a warehouse of shirts that can be used for these orders.
Customers can order both by visiting the store in person located at 214 4th Street, Clarksville or by visiting their online store at https://designsbyladonna.com/ . Customers can place an order online and choose whether to pick it up in store or have it shipped directly to their house. LaDonna ships all over the United States.
Going forward LaDonna has two concrete goals for the business. In the short term, she would like to move to a storefront on Virginia Avenue. Over a longer period, she wants to find a much larger space where she can host many more local aspiring entrepreneurs and construct an environment to empower other women to feel like royalty.
She values giving her customers an exceptional experience, and is a firm believer of going above and beyond to make sure every customer is satisfied. Likewise, she’s looking for a way to give back to her customers.
She currently hosts a free monthly “Sip-and-Shop” event to give back. It’s a free four hour long event where customers are invited to come and shop. Free refreshments are provided and games are available for customers to play and win prizes such as a certain percent off their purchase and assorted freebies. The next event is set for Saturday, May 14 from 11a.m. to 3p.m.
LaDonna is also looking to begin monthly workshops to teach other aspiring businesswomen how to start and grow their own businesses, as well as providing homemade craftsmen—candlemakers, bath butter makers, soap makers, jewelry makers, etc.—to teach their craft.
She also provides a more hands on service to help female entrepreneurs get started; LaDonna sells small product orders at wholesale price to those women first-starting out. She allows others to come up with their own slogans then produces some shirts, planners, journals and other products for them to sell and make their own money.
As a businesswomen and a previously single mom, she knows how hard getting business started can be. LaDonna was lucky enough that she had previously bought the tools needed to operate her own business while working for ‘corporate America.’ Once she lost her job, she didn’t go into debt to buy anything else for her new venture.
Her advice to other aspiring entrepreneurs is, “while you’re working full-time, take a piece of [your paycheck]…set it aside and start educating yourself in whatever that thing is that you want to go after,” once you’ve done that, you save up for whatever else you need and, “when you decided to step out you already have the foundation set.”
“If I can do this, you can do it too,” she encourages.
Designs by LaDonna is located at 214 4th Street, Clarksville just down the road from the Pizza Pub. Store hours are Thursday and Friday from 10a.m. to 6p.m. and Saturday from 10a.m. to 4p.m. LaDonna is very active on both Facebook and Instagram. Both profiles are @DesignsbyLaDonna. The online store is located at https://designsbyladonna.com/. For inquiries, call the shop at (704) 454-2395.
LaDonna’s is currently hosting a Mother’s Day Sale with $10 off a $50 purchase!