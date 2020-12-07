Clarksville Parade of Lights Tour starting December 12

We invite you to come to Clarksville starting December 12th at 6:30 pm to tour our homes and business all lit up for Christmas. On the opening night Santa will be leading the tour in a fire truck to see all our entries. You and your family can follow him or choose to view them on your own. A map will be provided by the Clarksville Chamber of Commerce on Friday, December 11th. The Parade of lights tour will run through December 24th. Also, if you would share your top three favorites, we are giving out prizes for 1st, 2nd & 3rd place winners. Voting can be done via our Facebook page event page or message us. Enjoy the Season with some Christmas Cheer in Clarksville!
