Fun and safer alternatives for Halloween 2020

As with all traditions in 2020, Halloween this year is taking a different form. For the most part, towns around the Commonwealth have come up with safety measures and alternatives to their traditional Halloween celebrations. These alternatives, while formulated for safety first, don’t have to cut down on the holiday fun. Below is a list of fun alternatives for parents to consider!
Scavenger hunts are always a fun, time-consuming activity for kids to participate in. While scavenger hunts aren’t typically a Halloween activity, they are typical for other holidays such as Easter. Rather than hosting an Easter egg hunt, parents can hide bits of candy around the house or yard while leaving clues as to where the larger stash is hidden.
If your young ones look forward to showing of their costumes every year, consider getting in touch with your neighbors and hosting a socially-distanced Halloween costume parade. This will give kids a chance to show off the costumes they love while also being able to interact safely with others.
Quite a few towns have decided to hop back on to the traditional trick-or-treating route for Halloween this year. While we cannot attest for the overall safety of this idea, there are a few alternatives that allow for traditional trick-or-treating while keeping everyone safe.
Some mommy-bloggers have suggested the idea of “candy-sticking” in which adults can plant their own “candy graveyard” for kids to pick and choose from. Facebook users have shown pictures of the idea, where they tape pieces of candy on kabob sticks and stick them in the ground for children to choose their own piece.
Another safe alternative is rigging up a candy shoot. Candy shoots (or slides as some are calling them) are six foot long shoots that can be decorated and ensure that everyone stays socially distanced while passing out candy. Adults can “send off” their candy offerings down the shoot into the trick-or-treat-ers bag. There are several tutorials of how to make a candy shoot on line, but the easiest way is to either procure a shipping tube that is six feet long, or tape together rolled up poster board until it reaches the six foot length. Similarly, some families have rigged up zip lines to accomplish the same task.
Regardless of what your Halloween plans entail this year, be sure you stay safe!