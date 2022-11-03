Ms. Full-Figured VA Pageant, LLC is accepting applications for the 2023 Pageant

Who will represent the State of Virginia at the Ms. Full-Figured USA National Pageant in New Jersey - November 17 & 18, 2023?
ARE YOU THE NEXT MS. FULL-FIGURED VIRGINIA 2023?
Are you a plus size woman that loves her community, has an amazing platform, enjoys being a part of a sisterhood, and wants to make a difference in the lives of others? Purusha Jones-Shearin, Co-Founder/Pageant Director for the Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC is looking for the next 5 Queens for the 4th Annual Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant 2023. The pageant will be held in Danville, VA in June 2023.
We are recruiting women ages 18-61+ / sizes 12-26 for up to 5 different categories per age group. We also have several optional categories in talent, photogenic, swimwear, international, fashionista, and cover girl. In addition, several award categories to include community service, academia, military, people's choice, and so much more.
For more information about our pageant and how to enter for 2023 pageant season, please visit our website below to register and schedule a virtual informational or email us at msfullfiguredva@gmail.com.
Ms. Full-Figured Virginia Pageant, LLC showcases the accomplishments of today's full-figured woman, as well as their commitment to self-love, confidence-building, and empowering others. Our motto is: Empower, Inspire and Serve! We believe beauty inside and out is important, however giving back to the community is priceless. The pageant gives each contestant the opportunity to embrace the beauty within, along with develop an amazing platform, that helps bring awareness to various topics or enhance an already established platform, network, and become a part of our amazing sisterhood.