Newborn baby abandoned in Boydton looking for answers almost 30 years later

Early in the morning on April 11, 1994, a maintenance worker in Boydton discovered a crying, newborn baby abandoned on top of a trashcan in the breezeway near the Department of Social Services offices.
The female baby was left wrapped in a blanket in a rubber cradle with her umbilical cord still attached between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. She was immediately taken to the Community Memorial Health Center in South Hill but was in good physical condition.
Former Mecklenburg County Sheriff Lawrence Clary said at the time, “Even though the baby is being well taken care of, we would still like to know the identity of its parents.”
Now in her late 20s, Zanette Goode is hoping to learn the reason why she was abandoned and to give her birth parents a message about how her life turned out.
Goode is currently a Teacher’s Assistant in Rockingham County while attending college to earn a degree in Early Childhood Education. She has three children of her own; twin boys, 11, and a younger son, 6.
“I was adopted when I was only a couple of months old by two very loving people who I know as mom and dad. I also became a big sister when they adopted another little girl when I was four and she was two. We had the best life growing up in Halifax County, specifically a little town called Sutherlin. We got anything and everything we could ever want.”
Zanette found out she was adopted when she was in the 10th grade but did not learn the full story of her discovery until just a few years ago.
She admits that though her first day on earth was “rocky”, she had the absolute best life growing up; blessed with a family and parents that showed her what love truly is.
“I’ll admit some days are better than others since I found out. I’m very lucky and blessed to have been given a chance at life, but sometimes I can’t help but wonder why. I’m not a very open person when it comes to these feelings but I do zone out and wonder sometimes, ‘who, what, where, when and why’. I try not to be overcome by these feelings, especially since I have a family of my own, but I have my days.”
“My adoptive sister just recently found her biological family in South Hill and since then she and my mom have been encouraging me to try and find answers. They’re the reason that I contacted The South Hill Enterprise, to hopefully be able to retrieve the article form April about me being found. I honestly didn’t know what I would I do once I found the article, and I’m still trying to figure that out.”
To the parents who chose to give her up on that day in April, Zanette would like to say “thank you”.
“Thank you for knowing that you weren’t ready or able to be parents to me. Thank you for placing me somewhere to be easily found. Thank you for giving me a chance at life. I’m not mad at you. I understand that mistakes happen. Life happens. I was blessed with the best family I could have ever hoped for. Overall, I have had a great life full of love, joy and family!”
“If you decide to come forward, I would love to talk to you, hear your story, and understand why this happened. Not just to my birth parents, but to anyone who might have known about me. It would be nice to know as many details as possible about me and/or my birth parents.”
If you have any information that could help Zanette in the search for answers, please call her at 336-394-7982 or contact Enterprise Editor, Jami Snead at 434-774-5540. Zanette can also be found on Facebook as Netta Goode. Please feel free to message her with information.