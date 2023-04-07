Donate local to support community members fighting cancer 

CMH Foundation’s cancer care fund directly helps patients in Southside, Virginia and northern North Carolina
You’ve heard the phrase “shop local” to help keep small businesses afloat. The CMH Foundation is asking you to “donate local” to keep the cancer care funds in our community to help local patients. VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital has an operating budget for the CMH Foundation to cover overhead like employees’ salaries and special events, so 100% of the money donated to the cancer care fund directly supports patients who are experiencing financial hardships due to the high cost of care.
The need for financial help is great
Treatments, medical equipment and other parts of cancer care can be expensive. Depending on your insurance, you may have to pay thousands of dollars for each test. Soon you may start to skimp on eating out and fun activities. If the bills add up, you may have to choose which bills you’re going to pay. The financial toxicity of care can take a toll on patients’ lives.
Mary Hardin, MSN, vice president of patient care services at CMH, saw this firsthand when she was working as the hospital’s director of oncology in 2011. She witnessed a constant, daily struggle of her patients getting to appointments, meeting their co-pays and paying for anti-nausea medicine -- the same struggles cancer patients are experiencing today. That’s why she met with the director of marketing and foundation to establish the fund. Since then, gifts totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars have directly impacted hundreds of patients in our care.
“It’s not just one entity that helps cancer patients,” Hardin said. “Some help research and education on a national level, some help patients on a state level and others go directly to patients in a specific county or region.”
Cancer care fund impact
Patients all over CMH’s service area benefit from the cancer care fund, including Brunswick, Charlotte, Halifax, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, and Nottoway counties in Virginia and Warren County in North Carolina.
The cancer care fund helps with getting patients to appointments, medications for side effects caused by cancer treatments, such as nausea medication, durable medical equipment, nutritional supplements and medical fitness. It does not cover copays or treatment expenses.
Resources available
Each new patient is assessed by nursing at the patient’s initial visit, with use of a screening survey, which identifies physical, financial, and emotional stressors the patient may be experiencing. Referrals are then made to the oncology social worker, as needed, to determine the need for follow-up and additional resources.
Tammy House, LMSW, is an oncology social worker and works with the patient and caregiver to identify needs and possible resources available. The cancer care fund has an important role in helping to meet the patient’s need.
“Patients and their caregivers have many concerns as they go through their cancer treatments,” House said. “They are so appreciative for assistance in helping obtain the resources they need, whether it is for medications, nutrition, or financial concerns.”
How you can help
There are a number of ways you can support people living with a cancer diagnosis as they go through treatment at CMH. These include monetary donations as well as patient care packages that include personal care items and snacks. Since the cancer care fund was created, Brenda Palmore, DHA, the interim director of the CMH Foundation, says there is tremendous support from the community.
“When a person passes away from cancer, often their family will ask for donations to a cancer organization in lieu of flowers,” Palmore said. “This is a wonderful way to memorialize your loved one and help others through their death. Just research the organization you are choosing to make sure the funds will go where you want them. It also helps to reach out to that organization to make sure processes are set up for family notification when they receive donations.” If you are interested in donating to cancer care or another fund, visit the CMH Foundation website or call (434)-447-0857 to learn more.