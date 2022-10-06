The third annual South Central Fair Idol Contest will take place Tuesday, October 11 at 7p.m. during fair week. The Contest will be located at the fireground’s grandstand.
This year’s contestants and their songs have been announced.
- Sharonda Claiborne from Halifax County will be singing "Jesus Take the Wheel” and “I’ll Make a Man Outta You.”
- Rick Mann from Randolph will sing “Tennessee Whiskey” and “Flower Shops.”
- Anessa Hammons of LaCrosse will be singing “Easy on Me” and “Halo.”
- Jaquan Brooks from South Hill will sing “Adore” and “Let’s Stay Together.”
- Lisa Wilson of Chase City will sing “Pocket Full of Gold” and “Old Time Rock and Roll.”
- Derrell Edmonds from South Boston will be singing ““I Had To” and “New Year.”
- Samantha Smith of Chase City will be singing “My Baby Loves Me” and “Remedy.”
- Kevin Fuller from Meherrin will sing “Love” and “I Will Always Love You.”
- Lisa Moore of South Hill will be singing “Tennessee Whiskey” and “I’d Rather Go Blind.”
- Mackenzie Davis from Red Oak will sing “Never Ending Story” and “Poor Unfortunate Soul.”
- Nakia Harris of Scottsburg will sing “I Will Always the Water” and a combination song featuring “Mesh Up of Fly” and “I Believe I Can Fly.”
- Amy Shearin from Clarksville will be singing “If Only You Knew” and “Sweet Thing.”
- Anthony Holt of South Boston will be singing “You are More than Enough” and “The One He Kept for Me.”
Come on out Tuesday night for the contest!