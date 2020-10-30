For years individuals have been obsessed with unsolved murders. From the Black Dahlia to JonBenet Ramsey, we just can not seem to get enough of these intriguing tales. Some may not know that we have a similar story right here in Mecklenburg County; the case of the Cannon murders.
On Friday, March 31, 1933, Benjamin Cannon, 77, along with his nephews, Thomas, 56, and John William “Bill” Cannon, 28, were found dead near Holly Grove Creek in LaCrosse. Ben’s brother, Willis Cannon, 81, was found mortally wounded and later succumbed to his injuries in a Petersburg hospital. It is believed that the murders occurred during an attempted robbery since the safe in the house had been “rifled”, according to a local newspaper article. Rumor had it that the Cannon family did not trust banks and had a safe on the premises containing around $35,000 in gold bars and gold certificate bills.
A submission by A. Morris to The Heritage of Mecklenburg County Virginia 1765-2006, claims that the family was “friendly in nature but distrustful of unknown visitors who approached the farm”, leading many to believe that the killer was someone known to the Cannon’s. According to the same article, “loaded weapons were always kept nearby, so combined with the Bill’s hunting ability and the shooting skills and strength of the other Cannon men, it seemed unlikely that a stranger would have been allowed to approach the house”.
It was reported that the bodies were found “shortly after daybreak” by a group of African American workers who came to receive their instructions for the day. The investigation indicated that the killers “enticed Ben Cannon to the smokehouse on the pretense of buying meat”. He was found shot to death in the smokehouse ash pit. Ben’s nephews, Thomas and Bill, had apparently put up a fight at the front door of the home but were found fatally shot on the steps of the entryway. Willis was found inside of the house in his bed. He had been shot but was still alive according to a local article. Other stories say that Willis was kept alive and tortured with a fireplace poker for the combination to the safe but he never gave up the information.
Over the course of the murder investigation several arrests, including those of family members, were made but no official charges were filed. With no resolution, theories began swirling about the killings being connected to other crimes in the area, including the murder of 23 year old, Roanoke Rapids woman, Marvel Cullom. Some believe that she was murdered on October 6, 1933 after contacting Virginia investigators with information about the Cannon murders. Other theories involve “gangsters or bandits” hearing of the small fortune hidden on the property and some claimed the Cannon family members were shot in retaliation after being involved in illegal activities.
The Cannon brothers, along with their nephews, are buried in a small, well-hidden family cemetery in what is now Blackridge. All four of the men were said to be single at the time of their death leaving behind no spouses or children, however, it is said that many people attended the funerals of these men who were “beloved” in the community. To this day the murders of Ben, Willis, Bill, and Thomas Cannon remain an unsolved mystery.