Perennials the focus of Second Saturday at the Halifax Farmers Market

It’s the middle of summer and plants are looking a bit weary. However, for early blooming plants, now is a good time to divide the plant to make more plants to share. Join the VCE Southside Virginia Master Gardeners on Saturday, August 13 from 8 to 11 am, at the Halifax Farmer’s Market for a perennial display. At 9:30 a special demo will be held showing how to divide a perennial that has overgrown its space.
At of this writing, Blue Star, Amsonia hubrichtii will be the featured plant. This native perennial has flowers that, as the name suggests, look like blue stars. It blooms early, late April to May, so is good for pollinators needing an early nectar source. The plant grows about three feet tall and has a nice yellow fall color. As with most natives, Blue Star wants full sun, is drought tolerant once established and doesn’t like to be fertilized.
As always, the market will have lots of fresh veggies, organic eggs and meat, baked goods, arts and crafts. Plenty of good stuff for everyone. The Master Gardeners will be on hand to answer all your gardening questions.
The VCE Halifax Extension Office is now open. Masks and social distancing are required. If you have gardening questions, you can continue to reach an Extension Master Gardener or Extension staff member by sending an email to wmccaleb@vt.edu. If you are unable to email, you can call and leave a message at the Halifax Extension Master Gardener Help Desk at (434) 830-3383. Be sure to give us your first and last name, telephone number and the nature of the call. The Help Desk phone is routinely checked. Someone will get back to you, although it may be from a different telephone number. For information about the Master Gardener program, please call the Halifax Extension Office at (434) 830-3383, visit the website at www.ssmga.org or e-mail ask@ssmga.org. Visit the market for the freshest and best local products and support local growers, our friends and neighbors.