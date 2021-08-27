How Does a Local Fundraiser Become a National Phenomenon?

Based on a true story and the movie of the same name, Tim Firth’s award winning comedy Calendar Girls will grace the Clarksville Fine Arts Center stage from September 9-12, 2021, under the direction of Lyn Kessie. This poignant story of a creative effort to quickly raise money for a local charity will touch your heart and your funny bone. Come see how the local women’s organization’s plan to create a calendar featuring suggestive photos of members reminiscent of 1940s “pin-up girls” reveals not only the personality of each woman but also draws much more attention to their small town and the “Calendar Girls” than anyone could have imagined.
The Clarksville Community Players (CCP) is pleased to welcome and introduce Lyn Kessie, a seasoned director, choreographer, and performer with more than 50 productions under her belt. While this is her first time directing for CCP, she has directed and performed with the Double Nickel Players for several years. Hailing from the Lake County area of Illinois, Kessie has called Southside Virginia her home since 2016 and is delighted to bring the characters and story of Calendar Girls to local audiences. She has a farm in Kenbridge where she enjoys her horses, alpacas, and dogs, but is looking forward to establishing a new farm in Buffalo Junction in the near future.
A peek behind the scenes with Director Kessie reveals a diverse cast of theatre veterans and newcomers to the stage, who enjoy working together and are becoming a strong team. Kessie says that is one of the things that drew her to directing this particular comedy—it is truly an ensemble production. “There are several stories unfolding throughout the play from small town life to the loss of a partner to bucking tradition to stress on a life-long friendship—all told with humor and insight.” She continues, “But when people talk to me about the show they seem to focus on the shock factor of the ‘calendar.’ I see the central theme as one of acceptance—characters with diverse personalities working together toward a common goal, building a successful team, coming to appreciate each person’s uniqueness, becoming best friends—that is the message I want audiences to take away with them—if we take the time to learn about each other, we are better and stronger together because of our uniqueness, our differences.”
Jemylah Carter is assistant director and stage manager for the show. Carter has appeared in several CCP productions since 2015 but this is her first time working on staging a show. Carter grew up in New York and saw many shows on Broadway, sparking her interest in the theatre from a young age. “I am learning so much and it is very interesting to see how things come together from a different point of view.” You get the feeling Carter has a growing appreciation for the hard work a director does behind the scenes. Kessie added, “I am so pleased Jemylah joined me on this production. I can’t wait to see her direct her own show!” Carter works at Southside Behavioral Health in Clarksville and has an 11-year-old son who is also very much involved with CCP.
Remember to purchase your tickets early for what is sure to be a sellout show; and keep in mind that Calendar Girls is rated PG-13. Performances are September 9, 10, and 11 at 7:30 pm with a matinee performance September 12 at 3:00 pm. Beginning September 7th, tickets may be purchased anytime on line at www.clarksvilleplayers.org, or at the Clarksville Fine Arts Center in person or by telephone (434-374-0058) from 1:00-6:00 pm. All seating is reserved, $13 for presale and $15 at the door. Please note: The cast is fully vaccinated and will not wear masks on stage, however, audience members are strongly encouraged to wear masks in line with the Center for Disease Control guidelines for safety in public indoor spaces.