Clarksville Celebrated Jerome Kersey at “Overcoming the Odds” Book Event

Kerry Eggers, author of “Jerome Kersey: Overcoming the Odds,” visited the Clarksville Community Center on Sunday, November 21 to cap off his Virginia weekend book signing tour. Eggers, a veteran author and journalist from Wilsonville, Ore., covered Kersey during the 1990s as a Portland Trail Blazer. “Overcoming the Odds” is Kerry’s eighth book.
The book event highlighted the life and basketball career of Kersey, who graduated from Bluestone High and Longwood University. Jerome spent 11 of his 17 years in the NBA with the Trail Blazers.
Hosted by the Town of Clarksville, manager Jeff Jones welcomed about 20 attendees including fans, friends, and members of the Kersey family. Those who contributed to the book included Jerome Watson, Kersey’s former Bluestone High basketball coach; Sheila Cuykendall, Executive Director of the Clarksville Lake Country Chamber of Commerce; and longtime Clarksville friends Tracy Roberts, Dale Hite and Mike Moseley. Johnny Kirkland, Boydton Mayor, and Gloria Smith, Mecklenburg County School Board, also attended.
In addition to Eggers, other book team members are Wayne Dementi of Dementi Milestone Publishing; Hoke and Nancy Currie, project benefactors; and Rohn Brown, project coordinator.
“Overcoming the Odds” is available in Clarksville at Hites Clothing and Frames and Stiches in the Virginia Avenue Mall. You can also order the book on-line at www.dementibooks.com