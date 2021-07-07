Lakefest 2021 roster of events

South Hill, VA (23970)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain may be heavy late. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.