Lakefest 2021 roster of events

The Clarksville Chamber has been quite busy this past week planning the look of 2021’s Annual Lake Festival. As we know, Lakefest will look a bit different this year with a new sand sculpture artist joining us from New Jersey, and a new local company planning out Saturday’s fireworks show.
The timing of events this year is as follows:
Friday, July 16
- The Sand Sculpture artist will be transforming piles of sand into beautiful works of art all day Friday.
- Food vendors, children’s rides & games, and Lakefest T-shirts and raffle tickets will all be available beginning at 6:30p.m. at the Main Stage, Clarksville Ruritans Parking Area.
- Welcome will begin at 7:00p.m.
- A Salute to this year’s Sponsors will begin at 7:10p.m.
- And beginning at 7:30p.m., The Tobacco Road Band will play. Beer will be available for purchase from 7p.m. to 9:30p.m. Only selection from Buggs Island Brewery will be permitted; no outside coolers or alcohol.
Saturday, July 17
- The Hot Air Balloon Show will begin approximately at 7a.m.
- The Juried Arts & Crafts Show, Sand Sculpture artists, Helicopter rides, food vendors, Bruisers Wrestling, and the Auto Show will be happening all day long from 9a.m. to about 5p.m. in Downtown Clarksville.
- Blood Pressure Screenings will be taken at the corner of 4th and Virginia Avenue from 9a.m. to 3p.m.
- Disney characters Jack Sparrow, Tinker Bell, and Twisted Dog Production will be roaming the streets and putting on shows from 10:30a.m. to 1:30p.m. Baby Shark will also be located at Buggs Island Baby at 331 Virginia Avenue.
- Fun Fest Midways will be hosting children’s rides and games beginning at 1p.m.
- Food vendors and craft vendors will remain open after 5p.m.
- The Konnection Band will be playing at the Main Stage in the Clarksville Ruritans Parking Area live beginning at 7p.m.
- The Gathering of the Boats and Fireworks display will begin at 9p.m.!
To aid with parking, the Clarksville Chamber has already posted this year’s shuttle service map. Rather than parking on narrow side streets and finding yourself blocked in, park your car in the lot across from the Clarksville YMCA and catch the free shuttle service this year.
Parking is $5 per vehicle, but the shuttles are free to use. The shuttles will run from 8a.m. to 6p.m. this year.
Make sure to buy your ticket for the Lakefest Lotto this year; instead of the usual bundle prizes, the Chamber will be awarding a cash prize to the raffle winners. First place will win $1,000, second $500, and third $250. Tickets are now available at the Chamber office and will be made available at the opening ceremonies on July 16 near the Clarksville Ruritans. They will also have a booth in front of Town hall until 2p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Don’t forget to grab your Lake Fest T-shirt; they’re running out fast! Tees are now available at the Chamber office and the Virginia Avenue Mall; get them before they run out.