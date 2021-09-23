Clarksville Lion Receives Community Service Award

The Clarksville Lions recently awarded the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award to Lion Jane Lloyd. This award, named for the Lions Clubs International founder, Melvin Jones, is the highest form of recognition given by the organization. The Fellowship Award embodies humanitarian concepts consistent with the ideals and purpose of Lionism.
Lion Jane Lloyd is most deserving of this prestigious award. For over 10 years, she has been a faithful and dedicated member of the Clarksville Lions Club. She has served on numerous committees and has held several positions including secretary, treasurer, and 1st Vice President. She has demonstrated exemplary service far above and beyond the expectations of the club. No task is too big or too small for her.
Without question, Lion Jane Lloyd is representative of Melvin Jones’ philosophy of life, “you can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else.” Always with a show of enthusiasm, Lion Jane Lloyd unquestionably lives up to the club’s motto: “We Serve.”