Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest to benefit Mecklenburg County Cancer Association

Chase City native Angela Blue will host an outdoor running event—the Crush Cancer 5K & Costume Contest—in memory of her mother, Debbie Blue Winn, on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
Winn was a resident of Chase City, employee of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, and member of Antioch Baptist Church, who was dedicated to giving back, spreading joy and living a healthy life. She passed away from complications related to ovarian cancer in October 2020. “After my mom passed away, running was the only way I could escape my grief for a few moments and turn my emotional pain into a physical activity,” Blue explained. “Planning this event in her memory seemed like the perfect way to combine fun, fitness and supporting local individuals battling this unfair disease.”
The event will benefit the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association (MCCA), whose mission is to provide a channel through which the generosity of county residents, businesses, and others can financially assist cancer patients within Mecklenburg County in their efforts to combat cancer. “The impacts of cancer are devastating and costly,” Blue noted. “No one should have to worry about whether they can afford medication, gas money to travel to and from treatments, or time missed from work.”
Sponsorship dollars for the event will directly support the MCCA, with top sponsors Karin Kuhn, Realtor (affiliated with Coldwell Banker Advantage), and United Country Virginia Realty each contributing $1,000 as part of a “Ghoulish Gold” sponsorship. “The support from these and other sponsors truly encompasses the mission of the MCCA and makes it possible for local cancer patients to put the financial burden of this disease aside and focus on what’s most important—their own fight against cancer,” Blue said.
The 5K will be held on the Tobacco Heritage Trail in Boydton. Registration is open for the in-person event, as well as a virtual option that allows participants to log their 3.1 miles from any location at any time during the month of October. This hybrid event model gives runners the safest option to participate during the pandemic while encouraging runners from all over to join in the fun and support this critical cause.
Registration for both the in-person and virtual event is $25. Runners in each category will receive race swag, including items branded with the Crush Cancer 5K logo. Register at bit.ly/crushcancer5krun. Registration is open until Oct. 27. Participants are advised to register by Oct. 11 in order to ensure a T-shirt in their size.
Sponsorship opportunities are still available. Contact Angela Blue at crushcancer5krun@gmail.com for more information.