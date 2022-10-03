Holiday Bazaar returns November 19

The Holiday Bazaar sponsored by Friends of the R. T. Arnold Library Committee is excited to announce the return of the annual Holiday Bazaar on November 19, 2022 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. with some new faces and a new location. They have moved the one day event to the heart of downtown to the South Hill Exchange Warehouse at 408 West Danville Street with a different set up for all to enjoy their shopping experience with all spaces currently sold out. .
This craft show has been a fundraiser for almost 40 years until the pandemic put a halt to the event two years in a row. But the new Friends members, along with many who have served over the years, are looking forward to bringing you new and exciting things as they move forward in their efforts to help the library and its programs that are offered to the community, If you are looking for Christmas gifts that are handmade and unique then this is the event for you to come out and do some shopping and enjoy a favorite local holiday pastime. There will be food on site for purchase from The South Hill Rotary Club for breakfast and lunch and a chance to start or finish your Christmas shopping with unique and creative ideas from almost 80 booths to fill that stocking or place that present under the tree. Admission will still be only $2.00. So get ready to be a part of the Holiday Bazaar shopping experience at a new location and help them put the "Ho, Ho, Ho" in "HO"liday Bazaar.