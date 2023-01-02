Letter to the Editor: COVID & Incarceration

To the editor,
I’m Derrick E Bowers I am asking everyone to share IDOCCOVID19, A memorial for families worldwide whose loved ones contracted COVID-19 while incarnated and lost their lives.
It seems like no one wants to address or talk about how COVID-19 has affected those incarcerated, however we have heard and still hear about how COVID-19 affects schools, businesses, sports, political figures, and even animals. But what about the incarcerated? We are someone’s love one and we have concerns and fears. Out of the near million COVID deaths, how many were incarcerated? So to keep their memories alive for those families, and to let them know that their loved one was not just a number, I created the memorial “IDOCCOVID19” which stands for
I’m
Dedicated to keep the memories alive of
Our loved ones that contracted
COVID-19 while being incarcerated worldwide, I will
Cherish their memories
Often, never forgetting the
Void it left
In our lives
Due to their untimely passing away in
19 or more jails & The Department of Corrections facilities.
Please remember that almost everyone has broken the law at one point in their lives from driving on mile over the speed limit to drinking a soft drink or coffee while driving, and we are all humans and make mistakes.
Sincerely,
Derrick E. Bowers