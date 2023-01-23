Clarksville Elementary School students receive anti-bullying book

Made possible by donations from the Clarksville Lions and the VFW Post 8163, children from Mrs. Tara Campbell’s first grade class received a copy of “Ardzie Meets Sully, The Bully.”
The children were all ears as local author, Miss Veronica, read the story about Ardzie’s encounter with Sully, a school bully. They followed along as Sully changed his bad behavior and learned to just be nice. During the Storytime session, the children eagerly shared how they can “be nice” to other children and teachers at school. A few of their comments were: “share my crayons”, “say thank you”, “help the teacher sweep the floor”. One student summed it up by saying “being nice makes you feel good”.
After the session, with big smiles on their faces, the children posed for a group picture holding their books.